Tomorrow, from 15:00 to 22:00, three lines are planned to be turned off simultaneously: Ukrenergo clarifies the forecast for electricity supply

Ukrenergo clarified the forecast for tomorrow's outages - how many groups and when they plan to turn off, UNN reports.



"Tomorrow, August 29, the consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day. From 15:00 to 22:00, three lines are expected to be shut down simultaneously," the statement said.

According to the company, two rounds of outages will be applied at other times of the day.

Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

Ukrenergo reminded that the schedules of restrictions can be found on the official websites of regional power distribution companies and on their social media pages.

