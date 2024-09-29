Ukrenergo: no power outages are expected on Monday

Ukrenergo reported that on Monday, September 30, there are no plans to take measures to limit electricity consumption, UNN reports.

"No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Monday," the statement said.

At the same time, Ukrenergo reminded that, if possible, powerful electrical appliances should be used during the day - from 10:00 to 16:00.

As a reminder, the last time blackout schedules were used to limit electricity consumption was on September 12.

