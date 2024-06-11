Ukrainians won awards at the Para Triathlon World Cup

Ukrainian athletes won gold, silver and bronze medals at the World Cup, which was held in the Italian city of Taranto. Writes UNN with Reference to the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine.

Details

At the World Cup competitions in Italy, with the participation of 90 athletes from 22 countries, 4 Ukrainian athletes won 3 awards. The gold medal was awarded to Valery Perekrest (pts Category 3, 01:19:09, debutant of international competitions).

Silver: Alisa Kolpakchi (pts 5 category, 01:16:25); Vita Oleksiuk and Gaid Natalia Matsupko (PTVI category, 01:14:33) also won the bronze medal.

It is noted that the participants of the World Cup competed in the sprint distance in paratriathlon. These are swimming (750 m), as well as cycling (20 km) and running (5 km) – that is, standard disciplines that are included in the program of the Paralympic Games.

