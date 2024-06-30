Ukrainians win gold and bronze at the European Canoeing Championships

Ukrainians won the first medals at the European Canoeing and Kayaking Championships among juniors and youth in Slovakia. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainians won their first medals at the European Canoe and Kayak Championships among juniors and youth, which are taking place in Slovakia.

The men's double sculls successfully competed in the finals at a distance of 1000 meters.

Volodymyr Savchyn and Taras Kuzyk became European champions in this category among young people.

The junior double, consisting of Maksym Bovkun and Zakhar Ivanchuk, finished third, bringing Ukraine a bronze medal.

The Will to Win: a multimedia exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainian athletes before the Olympic Games opened in Kyiv