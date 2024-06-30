Ukrainians win gold and bronze at the European Canoeing Championships

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 77973 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 86582 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106266 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227063 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139813 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366772 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181281 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149376 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197779 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 77973 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 72393 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 86582 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86803 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106266 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9124 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11343 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15584 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36714 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38378 views
Ukrainians win gold and bronze at the European Canoeing Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19983 views

Ukrainians Volodymyr Savchyn and Taras Kuzyk became European champions in the canoe double 1000 meters among youth at the European Canoeing Championships in Slovakia.

Ukrainians win gold and bronze at the European Canoeing Championships

Ukrainians won the first medals at the European Canoeing and Kayaking Championships among juniors and youth in Slovakia. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainians won their first medals at the European Canoe and Kayak Championships among juniors and youth, which are taking place in Slovakia.

The men's double sculls successfully competed in the finals at a distance of 1000 meters.

Volodymyr Savchyn and Taras Kuzyk became European champions in this category among young people.

The junior double, consisting of Maksym Bovkun and Zakhar Ivanchuk, finished third, bringing Ukraine a bronze medal.

The Will to Win: a multimedia exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainian athletes before the Olympic Games opened in Kyiv28.06.24, 19:37 • 31237 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Slovakia
Ukraine
Poland
