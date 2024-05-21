Ukrainians who have been deregistered due to traveling abroad must personally come to the TCC to register

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84798 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108094 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150907 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251013 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174274 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165508 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226270 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35322 views
March 1, 04:42 PM • 33219 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67351 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35447 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61515 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251014 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226271 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224822 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61515 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67351 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113056 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113939 views
Ukrainians who have been deregistered due to traveling abroad must personally come to the TCC to register

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43283 views

Citizens of Ukraine deregistered from military registration due to traveling abroad for more than 3 months must personally register at military commissariats by June 16, 2024, according to a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Ukrainians who have been deregistered from the military register due to traveling abroad for more than 3 months are required to personally arrive at the military registration and enlistment office by June 16 to be registered. This is stated in the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 560 of May 16, 2024, UNN reports .

Details

Citizens of Ukraine who have been deregistered from the military register due to leaving Ukraine for a period of more than three months are obliged to register for military service within 30 days from the date of entry into force of the resolution by personally coming to the district (city) territorial centers for recruitment and social support, the SBU, relevant units of intelligence agencies of their choice

- the resolution says.

Also, foreign diplomatic missions will inform conscripts aged 18 to 25 who are registered with a permanent or temporary consular office.

During mobilization, foreign diplomatic missions should facilitate the return to Ukraine of persons liable for military service and reservists.

Recall

During mobilization or martial law , the certificate with a conclusion on fitness for military service is valid for one year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

