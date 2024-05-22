Ukrainians should prepare for power outages in winter due to increased electricity consumption

Ukrainians should prepare for the fact that blackout schedules will be applied not only in summer, but also in winter, as electricity consumption increases in the cold season. This was stated by the chairman of the board of Nek "Ukrenergo" Vladimir Kudritsky on the air of "Suspilny", reports UNN.

Details

He noted that Ukrainians should prepare at the domestic level for the fact that blackouts are possible both in summer and winter.

I can say that we are not just waiting for winter. This winter can be challenging, because consumption naturally increases in winter. And even taking into account the plans for restoring generation that currently exist, it is quite likely that it will not be possible to completely exclude the possibility of planned outages Kudritsky said.

