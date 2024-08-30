Ukrainians may have from 2 to 5 million unregistered weapons - Interior Ministry

According to European partners, there may be two to five million unregistered weapons in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapyaty during a telethon, UNN reports .

It is impossible to calculate the total number. At the same time, according to our European partners, there are estimates that there may be two to five million unregistered weapons in the hands of the population - Drapyaty says.

He noted that the adoption of a draft law by the parliament that would allow civilians to declare weapons, ammunition and trophy weapons would help solve the problem of unaccounted for weapons.

Then we will have more accurate information about how many weapons our citizens have - Drapyaty added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a draft lawthat will regulate the issue of trophy firearms, as well as establish the procedure for obtaining, declaring and handling them.