Ukrainians have made over a million proposals through Diia

In three weeks, Ukrainians have submitted more than a million proposals through the Diia app. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"In 3 weeks, Ukrainians have made more than 1 million proposals in Diia. We launched the online proposal for long-distance couples, and now we see that it has become a trend for all occasions. Everyone from couples in love to Ukrainian businesses has managed to make a proposal in Diia," Fedorov wrote.

Recall

On September 9 this year, the Diia app launched an online wedding that will take about 30 minutes.

In just 4 days since the launch of the feature, Ukrainians have made 416 thousand proposals, 1247 couples have applied, and 197 couples have already married.