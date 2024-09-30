ukenru
Ukrainians have made over a million proposals through Diia

Ukrainians have made over a million proposals through Diia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13981 views

Ukrainians submitted more than a million proposals through the Diia app in three weeks. The online marriage function has become popular not only for long-distance couples but also for different life situations.

In three weeks, Ukrainians have submitted more than a million proposals through the Diia app. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"In 3 weeks, Ukrainians have made more than 1 million proposals in Diia. We launched the online proposal for long-distance couples, and now we see that it has become a trend for all occasions. Everyone from couples in love to Ukrainian businesses has managed to make a proposal in Diia," Fedorov wrote.

Recall 

On September 9 this year, the Diia app launched an online wedding that will take about 30 minutes. 

In just 4 days since the launch of the feature, Ukrainians have made 416 thousand proposals, 1247 couples have applied, and 197 couples have already married.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ukraineUkraine

