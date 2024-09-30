Ukrainians have made over a million proposals through Diia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians submitted more than a million proposals through the Diia app in three weeks. The online marriage function has become popular not only for long-distance couples but also for different life situations.
In three weeks, Ukrainians have submitted more than a million proposals through the Diia app. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.
"In 3 weeks, Ukrainians have made more than 1 million proposals in Diia. We launched the online proposal for long-distance couples, and now we see that it has become a trend for all occasions. Everyone from couples in love to Ukrainian businesses has managed to make a proposal in Diia," Fedorov wrote.
Recall
On September 9 this year, the Diia app launched an online wedding that will take about 30 minutes.
In just 4 days since the launch of the feature, Ukrainians have made 416 thousand proposals, 1247 couples have applied, and 197 couples have already married.