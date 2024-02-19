Ukrainians donated almost half as much in 2023 as at the beginning of the Great War

Over the past year, Ukrainians donated UAH 18.75 billion to the three largest funds, namely: United 24, Come Back Alive, and the Shelter Fund, which is almost twice less than in 2022. This is reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Donations increased in the second half of the year. It was the end of the year when several platforms saw record-breaking amounts of donations. This is evidenced by data from United 24, Come Back Alive, and the Shelter Fund, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that UAH 18.75 billion in donations were raised by the three largest foundations last year. In 2022, the total amount of donations reached a record UAH 34.38 billion.

United 24 became a leader among charitable organizations in 2023. The foundation managed to raise almost 2/3 of the total amount - UAH 12.07 billion. The peak of donations was in December last year - UAH 3.55 billion or 29%. This is a record amount for a month since the foundation's inception.

United 24 operates on 5 routes:

the needs of the Armed Forces - UAH 10.81 billion (90%);

Healthcare - UAH 0.76 billion (6%);

restoration of destroyed property and infrastructure - UAH 0.25 billion (2%);

humanitarian demining - UAH 0.13 billion (1%);

education and science needs - UAH 0.12 billion (1%).

December was also a significant month for Come Back Alive, as it was then that the foundation raised 20% of all its savings for the year, or UAH 0.9 billion. In contrast, the foundation's share of all donations raised together with its colleagues is 24%, amounting to UAH 4.53 billion.

Only 11% of the total accumulated amount is accounted for by the Shelter Fund. The organization raised UAH 2.14 billion last year, of which the largest amount was received in October - UAH 0.31 billion.

Recall

According to the results of a survey conducted by the Sociological Group Rating in August last year, the majority of Ukrainians surveyed (46%) consider donating and volunteering (46%) and speaking Ukrainian to be signs of patriotism.

