Ukrainians donated almost half as much in 2023 as at the beginning of the Great War

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103334 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112848 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155459 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158922 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255859 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166179 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229035 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34676 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40383 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46877 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46877 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44412 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44412 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 32899 views

12:27 AM • 32899 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255859 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229035 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229035 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214827 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240415 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226974 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226974 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103334 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75028 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81159 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81159 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114017 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114017 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114858 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114858 views
Ukrainians donated almost half as much in 2023 as at the beginning of the Great War

Ukrainians donated almost half as much in 2023 as at the beginning of the Great War

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28267 views

In 2023, Ukrainians donated almost half as much money to charities that support Ukraine compared to 2022.

Over the past year, Ukrainians donated UAH 18.75 billion to the three largest funds, namely: United 24, Come Back Alive, and the Shelter Fund, which is almost twice less than in 2022. This is reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Donations increased in the second half of the year. It was the end of the year when several platforms saw record-breaking amounts of donations. This is evidenced by data from United 24, Come Back Alive, and the Shelter Fund,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that UAH 18.75 billion in donations were raised by the three largest foundations last year. In 2022, the total amount of donations reached a record UAH 34.38 billion.

Image

United 24 became a leader among charitable organizations in 2023. The foundation managed to raise almost 2/3 of the total amount - UAH 12.07 billion. The peak of donations was in December last year - UAH 3.55 billion or 29%. This is a record amount for a month since the foundation's inception.

United 24 operates on 5 routes:

  • the needs of the Armed Forces - UAH 10.81 billion (90%);
  • Healthcare - UAH 0.76 billion (6%);
  • restoration of destroyed property and infrastructure - UAH 0.25 billion (2%);
  • humanitarian demining - UAH 0.13 billion (1%);
  • education and science needs - UAH 0.12 billion (1%).

December was also a significant month for Come Back Alive, as it was then that the foundation raised 20% of all its savings for the year, or UAH 0.9 billion. In contrast, the foundation's share of all donations raised together with its colleagues is 24%, amounting to UAH 4.53 billion.

Only 11% of the total accumulated amount is accounted for by the Shelter Fund. The organization raised UAH 2.14 billion last year, of which the largest amount was received in October - UAH 0.31 billion.

Image

Recall

According to the results of a survey conducted by the Sociological Group Rating in August last year, the majority of Ukrainians surveyed (46%) consider donating and volunteering (46%) and speaking Ukrainian to be signs of patriotism.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united24United24

