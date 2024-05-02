Ukrainians continue to return from abroad before Easter: border guards give figures

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103343 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112857 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158928 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255863 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175161 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34693 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40409 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46917 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44446 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 32915 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229038 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226977 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103343 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75040 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81170 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114019 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114861 views
Ukrainians continue to return from abroad before Easter: border guards give figures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38442 views

Passenger and vehicle traffic at the border has increased sharply over the past five days due to the Easter holidays, with a clear predominance of Ukrainian citizens entering Ukraine, accounting for 80-85% of total traffic.

Over the past five days, passenger traffic at the border has been trending upward due to the Easter holidays. Since Saturday, passenger traffic has increased dramatically. This was announced during a briefing on Thursday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, an UNN correspondent reports.

Over the past five days, it has been clearly seen that passenger traffic has been on the rise. While last week, including Friday, it hovered around 80-85 thousand people per day in both directions, and there was no significant advantage either in leaving Ukraine or entering Ukraine, starting on Saturday, passenger traffic increased sharply. On Saturday, it was at the level of 110 thousand people who crossed our border, on Sunday - 105 thousand. On Monday and Tuesday, it dropped to the level of 90 thousand people per day, and yesterday it was a little more than 95 thousand people per day

- Demchenko said.

He noted that over the past 5 days, the preference for entering Ukraine, especially for Ukrainian citizens, has been clearly observed.

"Our compatriots account for 80-85% of the total passenger traffic crossing the border. I can note that 75 thousand times more citizens of Ukraine crossed the border to enter Ukraine," added Demchenko.

He pointed out that this increase in passenger traffic to enter Ukraine was due to the Easter holidays.

All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked, about 200 trucks are waiting in line near Yahodyn - Demchenko02.05.24, 13:34 • 24554 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

