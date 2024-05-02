Ukrainians continue to return from abroad before Easter: border guards give figures

Over the past five days, passenger traffic at the border has been trending upward due to the Easter holidays. Since Saturday, passenger traffic has increased dramatically. This was announced during a briefing on Thursday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, an UNN correspondent reports.

Over the past five days, it has been clearly seen that passenger traffic has been on the rise. While last week, including Friday, it hovered around 80-85 thousand people per day in both directions, and there was no significant advantage either in leaving Ukraine or entering Ukraine, starting on Saturday, passenger traffic increased sharply. On Saturday, it was at the level of 110 thousand people who crossed our border, on Sunday - 105 thousand. On Monday and Tuesday, it dropped to the level of 90 thousand people per day, and yesterday it was a little more than 95 thousand people per day - Demchenko said.

He noted that over the past 5 days, the preference for entering Ukraine, especially for Ukrainian citizens, has been clearly observed.

"Our compatriots account for 80-85% of the total passenger traffic crossing the border. I can note that 75 thousand times more citizens of Ukraine crossed the border to enter Ukraine," added Demchenko.

He pointed out that this increase in passenger traffic to enter Ukraine was due to the Easter holidays.

