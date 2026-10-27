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Ukrainian troops have regained control of more than 1,000 sq. km — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Zelenskyy reported the liberation of more than 800 sq. km by the Air Assault Forces and another more than 200 sq. km during Operation "Vivaldi".

Ukrainian troops have regained control of more than 1,000 sq. km — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Air Assault Forces had liberated more than 800 square kilometers, and that during Operation "Vivaldi" another more than 200 square kilometers had been liberated, reports UNN.

Details

"In fact, this is our third landmark operation this year. The first operation was conducted by the Air Assault Forces and was very significant: more than 800 square kilometers were liberated. Our second operation was Operation "Vivaldi" in the Donetsk region—our operation specifically in those areas where the Russians had many ambitions, many plans, and carried out many assaults. The soldiers liberated more than 200 kilometers. The third operation is "Veles" by the "Khartia" brigade, which strengthens our positions and demonstrates to the Russians that they have no result near Kupiansk either—no result that their political leadership had assigned to them," Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that this year, Ukraine's positions on the front remain the strongest they have been for a long time during this war.

"If the partners' support for Ukraine had remained equally strong—including, in particular, our Patriots and other air defense systems—Ukraine would be in a completely different position, and diplomatically—in a much better position," Zelenskyy added. 

At the same time, the President emphasized that, unfortunately, there are very significant restrictions on supplies, and they have been postponed. 

We remind you

The Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground communications into the rear of Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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