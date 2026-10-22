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Ukrainian forces eliminated dozens of occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Since the beginning of the day, 146 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, 42 occupiers were eliminated and enemy equipment was destroyed.

Ukrainian forces eliminated dozens of occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 146 combat engagements have taken place on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces eliminated 42 occupants and damaged enemy equipment, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's battlefield update. 

The enemy launched three missile and 48 air strikes, dropping 167 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,983 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 2,151 attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions 

- the update reads.

Over the course of the day, in the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction, 11 combat engagements were recorded near Izbytske, Radkivka and Vilkh שuvatka, with one engagement still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, our units thwarted the enemy's advance near Katerynivka, Kolodiazi and Lyman, repelling five attacks.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, six combat engagements were recorded near Kostiantynivka, Dolha Balka and Pavlivka, with one battle still ongoing.

A total of 13 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Myrne, Serhiivka and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 42 occupiers were eliminated here today and 22 were wounded; two vehicles, four pieces of special equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle command post and one enemy shelter were destroyed. Five vehicles, three artillery systems, one piece of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle command posts and 45 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 167 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ten attacks were recorded in the Hulyaipole direction near the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Charivne, Novoselivka and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements were recorded near Lukianivske and Pavlivka; one of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka and Dnipro directions, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

The General Staff released data on how many Russian servicemen and pieces of equipment were destroyed on the front over the past day22.10.26, 07:09 • 10770 views

Antonina Tumanova

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