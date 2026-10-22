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The General Staff released data on how many Russian servicemen and pieces of equipment were destroyed on the front over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,750 drones, 7 air defense systems, and 363 units of Russian motor vehicles. The casualty figures are being уточнено.

The General Staff released data on how many Russian servicemen and pieces of equipment were destroyed on the front over the past day

Ukrainian troops continued to inflict losses on the Russian army over the past day. In particular, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,750 operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 7 air defense systems and 363 motor vehicles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the military command, the Russian army’s total losses in operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached 575,142 units.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 pieces of the enemy’s special equipment over the past day. In total, Russia has already lost 4,846 such vehicles.

Total losses of Russian equipment

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has lost 2,997 air defense systems and 165,641 motor vehicles and fuel trucks.

The enemy’s losses also include 5,138 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

The General Staff emphasized that the data on the Russian army’s losses is being уточнено.

To intercept Ukrainian drones, Russia is now even scrambling its rare MiG-35 fighter jets; there are only six of them22.10.26, 03:17 • 14406 views

Stepan Haftko

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