$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
12:17 AM • 2046 views
To intercept Ukrainian drones, Russia is now even scrambling its rare MiG-35 fighter jets; there are only six of them
11:17 PM • 9806 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine halted the Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast and forced them to retreat, military analysts say
11:07 PM • 10691 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles – a series of explosions rang out in the capital
10:38 PM • 10218 views
Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios
09:54 PM • 10301 views
Ukrzaliznytsia launches new international trains to Poland: which routes will be introduced
09:20 PM • 11431 views
Zelensky’s office promised not to support the Lviv Regional Council’s decision regarding the UPA, while MP Sheremeta was banned from entering the Schengen Area
09:03 PM • 9110 views
"Shakhtar" suffered their first defeat in the Champions League, "Real" thrashed "Leipzig": results of the October 21 matches
08:52 PM • 8204 views
Poland denies reports of suspending military aid to Ukraine over the scandal surrounding the UPA
07:34 PM • 11944 views
Ukraine and Norway are preparing three defense projects to protect the skies — Zelenskyy revealed the details
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 20065 views
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
89%
758mm
Popular news
He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national teamOctober 21, 02:39 PM • 18486 views
"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UNOctober 21, 02:51 PM • 17702 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhotoOctober 21, 03:11 PM • 24658 views
The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in UkraineOctober 21, 03:29 PM • 15608 views
France has launched an award for books written with AIOctober 21, 03:42 PM • 17795 views
Publications
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 20065 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
Exclusive
October 21, 04:45 PM • 24141 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to UkraineOctober 21, 01:45 PM • 31885 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 63307 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 71421 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Donald Tusk
Kim Kardashian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Iran
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian turns 46: how the reality TV star built a billion-dollar business12:05 AM • 408 views
Michael Douglas revealed secret affairs and the reason for his conflict with Julia Roberts11:06 PM • 1432 views
Natalie Portman has become a mother for the third time – the actress has had a child with her new partner10:05 PM • 2872 views
Zuckerberg’s company fined a record $25 billion over Facebook data scandal09:10 PM • 3740 views
France has launched an award for books written with AIOctober 21, 03:42 PM • 17867 views
Actual
Film
Social network
Brent Crude
Facebook
YouTube

To intercept Ukrainian drones, Russia is now even scrambling its rare MiG-35 fighter jets; there are only six of them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

Russia is using MiG-35s to intercept Ukrainian long-range drones. It has only six of these fighter jets at its disposal.

To intercept Ukrainian drones, Russia is now even scrambling its rare MiG-35 fighter jets; there are only six of them

The Russian army has begun deploying rare MiG-35 fighter jets to counter long-range Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacking facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have only 6 such aircraft at their disposal. Defense Express reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to analysts, the Russians are using MiG-35s to intercept Ukrainian strike drones. As confirmation, the community published a photograph of a Russian pilot in the cockpit of a fighter jet who presumably took part in such operations.

Overall, Russian aviation has 86 MiG-29 fighter jets of various modifications and only 6 MiG-35s. At the same time, the actual number of combat-ready MiG-29s remains unknown.

Why Russia has only 6 MiG-35 fighter jets

All 6 MiG-35 aircraft belong to an experimental batch that Russia manufactured over 5 years—from 2018 to 2023. It comprised 4 single-seat and 2 two-seat fighter jets.

Moscow was attacked by more than 140 drones overnight — operations at airports in the Russian capital were restricted17.10.26, 07:58 • 10570 views

The MiG-35 is a modernized version of the MiG-29. According to its stated specifications, it has a 50% longer flight range and can carry up to 6,500 kg of weapons, including air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

Russia reported using the MiG-35 in the war against Ukraine as early as 2023. However, serial production of these fighters never reached significant scale, and attempts to sell them to foreign customers did not produce the expected results.

Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industry21.10.26, 08:35 • 63307 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Mikoyan MiG-29
Ukraine