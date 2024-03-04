Ukrainian team of veterans travels to Las Vegas for US Air Force military competition

$41.340.03
01:24 PM • 25666 views

01:12 PM • 91760 views

10:10 AM • 61114 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 253446 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186453 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227787 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250856 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156781 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371983 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32902 views

01:12 PM • 91762 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 253446 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 201662 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219278 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17176 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25573 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25730 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58133 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65488 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian team of veterans travels to Las Vegas for US Air Force military competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31220 views

30 Ukrainian veterans traveled to Las Vegas to compete in 9 sports at the US Air Force 2024 Military Games.

30 soldiers of the national veterans' team went to Las Vegas to participate in the US Air Force 2024 competition, reports Suspilne, UNN.

The Ukrainian participants will compete in nine sports: archery, track and field, cycling, powerlifting, rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball. According to her, the team "has had three weeks of hard training sessions.

Upon your return, you will fulfill a very important mission - to bring your fellow soldiers back to normal life. By your example, you will show that life does not end after an injury or military service

said Oleksandr Porkhun, acting Minister of Veterans Affairs.

The United States Air Force and Marine Corps Trials are annual domestic competitions for veterans and US military personnel who have been injured, wounded or illnessed during military service.

This year, the organizers of the competition invited the Ukrainian team, which includes veterans and active military personnel, to join them. The competition will take place from March 4 to 16, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Civil society activists adapt the American experience of supporting veterans to Ukrainian realities

SocietySports
United States Air Force
Suspilne
United States
