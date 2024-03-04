Ukrainian team of veterans travels to Las Vegas for US Air Force military competition
Kyiv • UNN
30 Ukrainian veterans traveled to Las Vegas to compete in 9 sports at the US Air Force 2024 Military Games.
30 soldiers of the national veterans' team went to Las Vegas to participate in the US Air Force 2024 competition, reports Suspilne, UNN.
Details
The Ukrainian participants will compete in nine sports: archery, track and field, cycling, powerlifting, rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball. According to her, the team "has had three weeks of hard training sessions.
Upon your return, you will fulfill a very important mission - to bring your fellow soldiers back to normal life. By your example, you will show that life does not end after an injury or military service
Addendum Addendum
The United States Air Force and Marine Corps Trials are annual domestic competitions for veterans and US military personnel who have been injured, wounded or illnessed during military service.
This year, the organizers of the competition invited the Ukrainian team, which includes veterans and active military personnel, to join them. The competition will take place from March 4 to 16, 2024, in Las Vegas.
