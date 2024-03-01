Civil society activists adapt the American experience of supporting veterans to Ukrainian realities

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10273 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 26966 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28537 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 179706 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167242 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168870 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216504 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248207 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153991 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371391 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 26942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 179680 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167222 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 159360 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2104 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17042 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20872 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28147 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Civil society activists adapt the American experience of supporting veterans to Ukrainian realities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28481 views

The American experience of supporting war veterans will be introduced in Ukraine.

Civil society activists adapt the American experience of supporting veterans to Ukrainian realities

On February 29, Kyiv hosted an international conference "Creating an Effective Veterans' Policy in Ukraine: Using International Experience and Developing an Action Plan", which raised a wide range of issues related to social protection, medical care, psychological support and economic reintegration of war veterans and their families.

According to the initiator and organizer of the conference, head of the Free and Faithful NGO, volunteer soldier Vitaliy Gersak, Ukrainian and foreign experts, politicians, military, volunteers and representatives of NGOs have united on one communication platform to ensure that in the tenth year of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the third year of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an effective state policy for the protection of veterans finally emerges.

The conference was actively attended by reputable representatives of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Office of the President of Ukraine, and members of the Ukrainian Parliament. The keynote speeches were delivered by such prominent American figures as Prince Taylor, a well-known veterans' advocate, former military officer, author of many veterans' adaptation programs, Bonnie Carroll, President and Founder of TAPS, Andre Hollis, CEO of Tiger International Advisors, former US Department of Defense official, Nathan White-Wilson, CEO of Gallant Knights Private Security Services, and others.

"This is the first time that such discussions involving recognized foreign experts have been held in Ukraine," the event organizers emphasize. - "The US veteran policy is considered one of the most developed and comprehensive in the world. Our veterans' organizations, especially in recent years, have been facing new challenges, so today, more than ever, there is an urgent need to create a common platform to discuss existing problems and develop appropriate solutions.

The conference participants were unanimous that studying the American experience and developing an action plan to adapt it to Ukrainian conditions would be an important step forward in reforming the state policy in the field of veterans' protection.

The next step will be to create an expert working group that will adapt the best international veteran policy experience to the Ukrainian context and formalize it into an action plan. This plan will be presented at an upcoming international conference in Washington, D.C., and then presented to members of the U.S. Congress and proposed for practical implementation by Ukrainian government officials and parliamentarians.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11