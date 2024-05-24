Ukrainian pilots return to Europe for further training after completion of F-16 training in the US - Yevlash

Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash commented on the completion of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft at the US military base in Arizona, noting that the training process is not over, the pilots are returning to Europe and will continue to prepare to arrive in Ukraine and continue their tasks. Yevlash said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, the training process is not over. The pilots are now returning to Europe and will continue to train to come back to Ukraine and continue their missions. In fact, this process is constant and unstoppable. Not only pilots are being trained, but also engineers who will perform their tasks and share their experience with colleagues to effectively repel enemy air attacks," Yevlash said.

He noted that Ukraine's receipt of F-16 aircraft would be a certain reinforcement.

"We are in great need of airplanes, of updating our aircraft fleet. Now, unfortunately, we have Soviet aircraft. However, these aircraft will be able to strengthen our airspace in terms of patrolling. They will be able to perform other tasks, for example, strike at the front line, at the line of contact with the enemy," added Yevlash.

Recall

The first group of Ukrainian pilots has completed training on F-16s at a US military base in Arizona, a crucial step toward the deployment of modern American-made fighters in Ukrainian skies.