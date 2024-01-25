Ukrainian guerrillas scouted a missile and missile system development site in Moscow region

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted external reconnaissance of the occupiers' defense enterprise in the Moscow region, where they produce missiles and systems. This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

It is noted that the agents conducted external reconnaissance of the central office of one of the largest Russian defense enterprises: the Tactical Rocketry Corporation in the village of Korolev, Moscow region.

We have identified the production halls, storerooms with reagents and equipment. We also probably know the location of the administrative building with all the documentation, - the statement said.

This corporation designs and produces missile weapons of various classes. Among their products are missiles X-31, X-35, X-38, X-29 and missile systems such as Bastion, Yakhont, Rubizh, etc.

