Ukrainian guerrillas scouted a missile and missile system development site in Moscow region

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian guerrillas scouted a missile and missile system development site in Moscow region

Ukrainian guerrillas scouted a missile and missile system development site in Moscow region

"ATES scouted the Tactical Rocketry Corporation in the Moscow region, where Russians develop missiles and missile systems.

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted external reconnaissance of the occupiers' defense enterprise in the Moscow region, where they produce missiles and systems. This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the agents conducted external reconnaissance of the central office of one of the largest Russian defense enterprises: the Tactical Rocketry Corporation in the village of Korolev, Moscow region.

We have identified the production halls, storerooms with reagents and equipment. We also probably know the location of the administrative building with all the documentation,

- the statement said.

This corporation designs and produces missile weapons of various classes. Among their products are missiles X-31, X-35, X-38, X-29 and missile systems such as Bastion, Yakhont, Rubizh, etc.

Recall

ATES guerrillas infiltrated a key Russian missile warning center, obtained classified information and passed it on to Ukrainian troops.https://unn.ua/news/ahenty-atesh-pronykly-v-rosiiskyi-raketnyi-tsentr

Russian military counterintelligence is looking for ATES agents in military units of the occupied Crimea19.01.24, 23:32 • 101279 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

