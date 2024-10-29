Ukrainian grain is being stolen in the occupied Kherson region: accomplices of the balance gauleiter have been identified
In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, a scheme to forcefully buy grain from farmers at reduced prices was uncovered. The National Resistance Center has established the involvement of “farmer” Pavlo Kozyuba and other accomplices in the scheme.
Gauleiter Volodymyr Saldo's accomplices, who steal Ukrainian grain on the TOT of Kherson region, have been identified, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.
Details
According to the Center, the traitor earns money on stolen grain. Thanks to the efforts of the underground, his accomplices were identified.
"The scheme is simple, but cynical: all farmers in the TOT are forced to sell grain to the 'state operator' at significantly reduced prices. For this, they receive subsidies, which increases their dependence on the occupiers. This fake "operator" then resells the grain to entities close to the balance, which resell it at market prices. The difference goes into the pockets of the traitor," the statement said.
According to the Center, one of the main henchmen is Pavel Kozyuba, a "farmer" who naively believes that he will escape punishment. However, the underground knows every step of the traitors.
