Occupants take Ukrainian schoolchildren from Kherson region to tula under the guise of “training” - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
About 100 schoolchildren from the occupied Kherson region were sent to tula for “university changes.” russia continues its systemic strategy of assimilating Ukrainian youth through “rehabilitation” and agitation for admission to russian universities.
The occupation forces continue to actively attempt to influence Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
Recently, about 100 schoolchildren from the Kherson region were sent to tula for the so-called "university changes", which involve campaigning for admission to Russian universities. This measure is part of a systemic strategy of assimilation of Ukrainian youth, which aims to use them as a labor force in a terrorist country.
In addition, the aggressor has already begun to organize the transportation of Ukrainian children to the territory of the aggressor under the guise of "rehabilitation" during the holidays.
The international community must recognize these actions as crimes against humanity and take urgent measures to stop them.
