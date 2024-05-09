russians are recruiting young people from the occupied territories of Ukraine to work at factories assembling "shaheds" - National Resistance Center

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79862 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107113 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149986 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154046 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250301 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174139 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165398 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148330 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225882 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35058 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44680 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38761 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62991 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57017 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250301 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225882 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237684 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79862 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57017 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62991 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112896 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113798 views
Actual
russians are recruiting young people from the occupied territories of Ukraine to work at factories assembling "shaheds" - National Resistance Center

russians are recruiting young people from the occupied territories of Ukraine to work at factories assembling "shaheds" - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18003 views

Through a pro-russian youth movement operating in the occupied territories, the Kremlin is recruiting Ukrainian students, including minors, to intern at a factory in russia that assembles Iranian kamikaze drones used against Ukraine.

The Kremlin has created a network of pseudo-volunteer movements that control young people and involve them in Moscow's politics. Currently, one of these organizations is recruiting students for internships at a factory that assembles kamikaze drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The Resistance says that the pro-Kremlin organization  "Movement of the First" has been operating in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since the first days of the occupation. This movement is voluntarily and forcibly replenishing its ranks with students of the occupied universities, and the process is supervised by "volunteers" from the russian Federation with the help of the occupation administrations.

Currently, the movement is recruiting students for "internships" in Alabuga, where Iranian Shahed UAVs are manufactured. The recruitment of the Putin's youth is called a competition, and getting a job is a victory

- said the National Resistance Center.

Occupants held a militaristic forum for teenagers in Mariupol - National Resistance Center01.04.24, 16:26 • 19692 views

It is noted that the occupiers are recruiting students from the age of 16, which means that minors are being recruited to work for the russian military-industrial complex. You can also get a job as a janitor or in the kitchen.

In fact, the russians plan to use the humanitarian crisis in the TOT to recruit Ukrainians to work in the war against their homeland.

Recall

Earlier, the Center for National Resistance stated that russians involved minors, including children taken from the occupied Ukrainian territories, in the production of Iranian "Shahed" kamikaze drones in Tatarstan.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising