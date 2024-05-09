The Kremlin has created a network of pseudo-volunteer movements that control young people and involve them in Moscow's politics. Currently, one of these organizations is recruiting students for internships at a factory that assembles kamikaze drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The Resistance says that the pro-Kremlin organization "Movement of the First" has been operating in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since the first days of the occupation. This movement is voluntarily and forcibly replenishing its ranks with students of the occupied universities, and the process is supervised by "volunteers" from the russian Federation with the help of the occupation administrations.

Currently, the movement is recruiting students for "internships" in Alabuga, where Iranian Shahed UAVs are manufactured. The recruitment of the Putin's youth is called a competition, and getting a job is a victory - said the National Resistance Center.

Occupants held a militaristic forum for teenagers in Mariupol - National Resistance Center

It is noted that the occupiers are recruiting students from the age of 16, which means that minors are being recruited to work for the russian military-industrial complex. You can also get a job as a janitor or in the kitchen.

In fact, the russians plan to use the humanitarian crisis in the TOT to recruit Ukrainians to work in the war against their homeland.

Recall



Earlier, the Center for National Resistance stated that russians involved minors, including children taken from the occupied Ukrainian territories, in the production of Iranian "Shahed" kamikaze drones in Tatarstan.