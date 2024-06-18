Ukrainian fencer Kryvytska did not shake hands with the Russian after the fight. Her opponent responded with a swear word

Ukrainian fencer Olena Kryvytska defeated Russian Maya Guchmazova, who fought under the Georgian flag, at the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland. After the fight, the Ukrainian refused to shake hands with her opponent, to which the Russian athlete reacted with foul language, UNN reports.

Details

The video shows Kryvytska walking in the opposite direction from Maya Guchmazova after the fight.

"Why is that? Why the f**k are they doing this? Why the fuck can they do anything, are they f**king crazy or what?" - Guchmazova reacted.

After that, Guchmazova was told to watch her words. The match ended in a 15-9 victory for the Ukrainian.

Recall

This is not the first time that Ukrainian athletes have refused to shake hands with Russian athletes. Last year, Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan defeated Russian Anna Smirnova and did not shake hands with her.