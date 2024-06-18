Ukrainian fencer Kryvytska did not shake hands with the Russian after the fight. Her opponent responded with a swear word

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 6292 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19287 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 158608 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152024 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163639 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247315 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153188 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371160 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183604 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 6294 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 158609 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132666 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152025 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144670 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13389 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14527 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18512 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19591 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39550 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrainian fencer Kryvytska did not shake hands with the Russian after the fight. Her opponent responded with a swear word

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18008 views

Ukrainian fencer Olena Kryvytska defeated Russian Maya Guchmazova, who was competing under the flag of Georgia, at the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland, and refused to shake hands with her opponent, to which the Russian athlete reacted with foul language.

Ukrainian fencer Kryvytska did not shake hands with the Russian after the fight. Her opponent responded with a swear word

Ukrainian fencer Olena Kryvytska defeated Russian Maya Guchmazova, who fought under the Georgian flag, at the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland. After the fight, the Ukrainian refused to shake hands with her opponent, to which the Russian athlete reacted with foul language, UNN reports.

Details

The video shows Kryvytska walking in the opposite direction from Maya Guchmazova after the fight.

"Why is that? Why the f**k are they doing this? Why the fuck can they do anything, are they f**king crazy or what?" - Guchmazova reacted.

After that, Guchmazova was told to watch her words. The match ended in a 15-9 victory for the Ukrainian.

Recall

This is not the first time that Ukrainian athletes have refused to shake hands with Russian athletes. Last year, Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan defeated Russian Anna Smirnova and did not shake hands with her.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Switzerland
Olga Harlan
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11