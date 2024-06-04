Ukrainian experts showed the Wall Street Journal journalist Western Microelectronics in Russian weapons (video)

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ukrainian experts showed the Wall Street Journal journalist Western Microelectronics in Russian weapons (video)

Kyiv  •  UNN

As noted in the WSJ article, despite Western sanctions, Russia continues to import important foreign components for its weapons used against Ukraine.

Various types of weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine on a daily basis use components of imported microelectronics that were manufactured outside the aggressor country. To make sure of this, The Wall Street Journal journalist talked with specialists of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations, writes UNN.

As noted in the WSJ article, despite Western sanctions, Russia continues to import important foreign components for its weapons used against Ukraine.

In particular, according to the British defense and security think tank, 70% of foreign-made components found in 27 Russian weapons systems and military equipment that were used in the first four months of the war were manufactured by American companies.

According to KRIFE experts, in particular, we are talking about Microelectronics components of Altera and Analog Devices.

"These little chips are American. All element base, all foreign production. Cameras-Japan, Iran, China. Ireland even meets, " says the KRIFE expert.

At the same time, experts note that the analysis of fragments of enemy weapons gives grounds to say that the Russian military industry, in fact, works "from the wheels", and the Russian Federation does not have large reserves of weapons.

Optional

Kristina Kimachuk, a field researcher at the British organization Conflict Armament Research, said in an exclusive comment to UNN that the conclusions of KRIFE experts play an important role in strengthening export controls and the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation.

"The information that we are preparing is extremely important for the effective implementation of sanctions and the implementation of export control measures. Indeed, it is difficult to stop the supply of components if you do not know exactly what components are used, who buys them and transfers them, and how they end up in Russian, Iranian or North Korean weapons systems. Ukrainian institutions that carry out forensic, technical and scientific research, including the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, do an incredible job in extremely difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions. Their work is invaluable," Kimachuk said.

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
chinaChina
iranIran
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising