Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian village of Tiotkino: communications equipment was burned, enemy equipment and personnel came under attack
Kyiv • UNN
The “Vidmak” strike and reconnaissance group of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine jointly with the State Border Guard Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in the village of Tiotkino. FPV drones destroyed enemy communications equipment, vehicles and a building with personnel.
In the Russian village of Tetkino, FPV drones burned down communications equipment, destroyed an enemy vehicle and a building with personnel of the Russian aggressor state army, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.
According to the intelligence, successful actions in the Kursk sector of the frontline were carried out by the "Witcher" strike and reconnaissance group of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine together with the State Border Guard Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The pilots of the kamikaze drones have demonstrated their skills and continue to effectively strike at the Muscovites," the DIU added.
