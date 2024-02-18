Ukrainian drones analogous to "Lancet" have passed preliminary tests and are preparing for combat trials

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102962 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158769 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255642 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175134 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166166 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228884 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33757 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39309 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 45725 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 43168 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31548 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214679 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240273 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226839 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74359 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80638 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113940 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114789 views
Ukrainian drones analogous to "Lancet" have passed preliminary tests and are preparing for combat trials

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35750 views

Ukrainian kamikaze drones of the Lancet type have successfully passed initial tests and will now undergo combat trials.

Ukrainian kamikaze drones of the Lancet type have successfully passed the first tests, and will be tested on the battlefield  . This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the Diya YouTube channel, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Fedorov noted that the Lancet allows to increase the range of the equipment, it works at 30-40 km, while FPV drones work at 10-20 km.  According to him, another advantage of the Lancet drone is its ability to operate during the day, as large quadcopters can only operate under cover of night.

Fedorov said that what is also important about Lancets is that they are guided by a video channel, which allows for guidance and correction of movement during the strike.  They have a target acquisition function, which allows them to aim at a target in the last 300-500 meters before hitting it without direct communication with the drone.

A few days ago, there were four companies and we tested Lancet-type products, and two were successful. It was raining, snowing, windy, and in these conditions, two hit the target. It is difficult to make a definite forecast. I believe that we need to give the opportunity for contracts more quickly, i.e., to award contracts and then the companies will accelerate. But I think it's a matter of a few months. It is difficult to reach a thousand with all the manufacturers quickly enough, but hundreds can be produced in a few months. 

- said Fedorov.

Fedorov emphasized the need to create a market for such drones.

This is a fairly technological product, so it didn't appear immediately, so we had to launch the market, give manufacturers money, and now we have the first results, but we will now test it on the battlefield. For myself, I'm convinced that this is an irreversible story, and I'm calm. We need to give contracts and money as soon as possible so that producers can invest and reinvest, and the market will be there. There will be 2-3 products on the market that compete with each other. In a year, there will be a dozen such companies. 

- Fedorov said.

Addendum

Earlier, Fedorov statedthat Ukraine was preparing to produce lancet-type kamikaze drones.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube

