Ukrainian dog handlers undergo 3-week training in France

A 3-week training course for dog handlers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has ended in France. UNN reports this with reference to the SES.

Details

As noted, on the final day of the intensive training, an honorary certificate award ceremony took place.

The SES also received 5 Belgian Malinois sheepdogs, a specialized vehicle with a trailer and small mechanization equipment.

As noted, this targeted humanitarian aid allows the cinematographers to conduct search and rescue operations independently.

How to help your pet in times of anxiety - dog experts give advice