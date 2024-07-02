Ukrainian DELTA system successfully integrated with Polish TOPAZ at NATO exercises

In Poland, in the city of Bydgoszcz, during the NATO CWIX24 exercises, the Ukrainian combat system DELTA successfully integrated with the Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency informed that the training, which took place in two parts - Pink Enclave (classified) and Green Enclave (unclassified) - allowed the Ukrainian team to work as a hub for data collection and processing for the first time.

At the same time, the DELTA system collected, updated and supplemented information, including data on the location of its own forces and friendly units, which was then transmitted to the Polish TOPAZ system. This contributed to a complete understanding of the situation on the battlefield and demonstrated DELTA's ability to securely transmit restricted data.

"As a result, the Ukrainian system has successfully coped with the task and confirmed interoperability with many other NATO systems. This year, the DELTA system team successfully tested 5 different interoperability standards and passed all tests successfully," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The work of the Ukrainian DELTA system was separately presented to NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Digital Transformation General Philip Lavin and Deputy Chief of Staff for Digital Transformation, Vice Admiral Jeffrey W. Hughes.

