Ukrainian Defense Forces control most of Vovchansk, enemy attacks in small groups near Lypky - OTU “Kharkiv”

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53440 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102270 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145434 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149906 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246002 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173184 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223422 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113015 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111947 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45791 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57910 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96333 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36625 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223422 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209735 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235621 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222572 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53440 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29901 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36625 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111947 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112953 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces control most of Vovchansk, enemy attacks in small groups near Lypky - OTU “Kharkiv”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19248 views

Most of Vovchansk is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while the enemy attacks in small groups in the area of Lipki, losing about 250 people in the last day in the Kharkiv region.

Over the last day, 10 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv military technical unit. Ukrainian defense forces control most of Vovchansk and are also attacking the occupants in the vicinity of Lyptsi. In total, the enemy lost about 250 people in irrecoverable and sanitary losses in the Kharkiv region over the past day.

This was announced on Tuesday on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the OTUV "Kharkiv" Yuriy Povkh, reports UNN.

Details

There have been no street battles (in Vovchansk - ed.) since the beginning of the day. In general, the fighting continues, 10 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv military unit over the past day. As for the control of the city, our military control most of it, the Russians can count on just a few tens of percent there

- Povh said

He also noted that enemy attacks continued in the area of Lyptsi last night.

Ukrainian artillery and other means of fire inflict irreversible losses on them. In total, the enemy lost about 250 people in our sector in irreversible and sanitary losses over the past day. The intensity of the fighting fluctuates, street battles are taking place in Vovchansk, the enemy is trying to confuse the situation in the direction of Liptsy using small group tactics, but all this is disrupted by our artillery strikes

- Povkh added.

According to him, several Russians were taken prisoner by the Defense Forces over the past day.

Recall

There were 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants continue their offensive. A total of 10 combat engagements took place in this sector . The fighting took place in the areas of Hlyboke, Liptsi, Staritsa, and Vovchansk.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kharkivKharkiv

