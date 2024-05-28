Ukrainian Defense Forces control most of Vovchansk, enemy attacks in small groups near Lypky - OTU “Kharkiv”

Over the last day, 10 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv military technical unit. Ukrainian defense forces control most of Vovchansk and are also attacking the occupants in the vicinity of Lyptsi. In total, the enemy lost about 250 people in irrecoverable and sanitary losses in the Kharkiv region over the past day.

This was announced on Tuesday on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the OTUV "Kharkiv" Yuriy Povkh, reports UNN.

Details

There have been no street battles (in Vovchansk - ed.) since the beginning of the day. In general, the fighting continues, 10 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv military unit over the past day. As for the control of the city, our military control most of it, the Russians can count on just a few tens of percent there - Povh said

He also noted that enemy attacks continued in the area of Lyptsi last night.

Ukrainian artillery and other means of fire inflict irreversible losses on them. In total, the enemy lost about 250 people in our sector in irreversible and sanitary losses over the past day. The intensity of the fighting fluctuates, street battles are taking place in Vovchansk, the enemy is trying to confuse the situation in the direction of Liptsy using small group tactics, but all this is disrupted by our artillery strikes - Povkh added.

According to him, several Russians were taken prisoner by the Defense Forces over the past day.

Recall

There were 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants continue their offensive. A total of 10 combat engagements took place in this sector . The fighting took place in the areas of Hlyboke, Liptsi, Staritsa, and Vovchansk.