Over the past week, Ukrainian forces captured almost two dozen russian invaders. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, as the intensity of hostilities in the Tavria operational area increases, the number of Russian prisoners is also increasing.

Thus, over the past week, our soldiers captured almost two and a half dozen occupants. Half of them were captured over the last day, primarily in the Zaporizhzhia sector - summarized the commander of the Tavria unit.

In the Russian Federation, drunken commanders shoot their subordinates, and the number of military conflicts is increasing

Addendum

In addition, Tarnavsky said that the Defense Forces eliminated more than four hundred occupants.

Total enemy losses amounted to 449 people and 27 pieces of military equipment, excluding UAVs. In particular, these are 5 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 1 vehicle and 1 unit of special equipment - said the brigadier general.

In addition, the Ukrainian military neutralized 122 drones of various types.

Recall

Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria unit, said that the Russians have begun to use armored groups more often to support infantry assault groups in attacks.