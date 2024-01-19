Ukrainian cyber volunteers successfully attacked a Russian state-owned enterprise and obtained information about enemy military facilities - DIU

Specialists of the Ukrainian organization Blackjack have successfully conducted a cyberattack on a Russian state-owned enterprise that performs all construction contracts for the Russian Ministry of Defense. Documents for more than 500 facilities of the Russian defense ministry were seized. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is about "Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Facilities" (FGUP "GVSU for Special Facilities")

A successful operation was carried out by specialists of the Ukrainian organization Blackjack - cyber volunteers skillfully penetrated the database of a Russian state-owned company and obtained 1.2 terabytes of valuable data - the DIU said in a statement.

The obtained data set includes technical documentation for more than 500 facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Critical information about Russian military facilities that have already been completed, are under construction/reconstruction, or are planned for construction was passed on to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As part of the cyber operation, all this data was deleted from the servers of the Russian company, which will paralyze the construction of new facilities of Moscow terrorists for a while," the intelligence service said.

Guerrillas record the overturning of the Onyx supersonic missile carrier in occupied Crimea