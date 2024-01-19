Ukrainian cyber volunteers successfully attacked a Russian state-owned enterprise and obtained information about enemy military facilities - DIU

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 2576 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 8916 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 14518 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108181 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116247 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147359 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142569 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179084 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287406 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 51064 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 55273 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 65265 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 91082 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 54307 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 2516 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108175 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239252 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 91082 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147357 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108401 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108277 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124274 views
Ukrainian cyber volunteers successfully attacked a Russian state-owned enterprise and obtained information about enemy military facilities - DIU

Ukrainian cyber volunteers successfully attacked a Russian state-owned enterprise and obtained information about enemy military facilities - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32051 views

Ukrainian cyber volunteers from the Blackjack organization have successfully attacked a Russian state-owned enterprise, obtaining 1.2 terabytes of data related to more than 500 Russian military facilities.

Specialists of the Ukrainian organization Blackjack have successfully conducted a cyberattack on a Russian state-owned enterprise that performs all construction contracts for the Russian Ministry of Defense. Documents for more than 500 facilities of the Russian defense ministry were seized. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN

Details

It is about "Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Facilities" (FGUP "GVSU for Special Facilities")

A successful operation was carried out by specialists of the Ukrainian organization Blackjack - cyber volunteers skillfully penetrated the database of a Russian state-owned company and obtained 1.2 terabytes of valuable data

- the DIU said in a statement.

  The obtained data set includes technical documentation for more than 500 facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Critical information about Russian military facilities that have already been completed, are under construction/reconstruction, or are planned for construction  was passed on to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As part of the cyber operation, all this data was deleted from the servers of the Russian company, which will paralyze the construction of new facilities of Moscow terrorists for a while," the intelligence service said.

Guerrillas record the overturning of the Onyx supersonic missile carrier in occupied Crimea18.01.24, 23:34 • 103448 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

