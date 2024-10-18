Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications shows how DPRK military receive Russian equipment
Kyiv • UNN
A video has emerged showing the DPRK military receiving Russian equipment during exercises in Russia. Analysts believe that the footage was shot in the Russian Far East no more than 72 hours ago.
The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security has a video of the DPRK military receiving Russian equipment during exercises in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to SPRAVDI.
Details
Analysts emphasize that the footage is no more than 72 hours old. The video was previously filmed at the Sergeevsk training ground in the far east of Russia.
How North Korean soldiers are being outfitted with Russian equipment
Recall
South Korean intelligence has reported sending 12,000 North Korean troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. Seoul considers this a serious threat to international security.
