Ukrainian athletes win 2 gold, silver and bronze medals at the World Cup in Poland

Ukrainian rowing representatives won 4 medals in the finals of the third day of the World Cup in Poznan (Poland). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian canoeing team won four medals in the morning finals of the third day of the World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

Gold medals were won by: Alexander Zaitsev (kayak single 200m, 35.61) and Lyudmila Luzan (canoe single 200m, 47.67);

"Silver: Vitaliy Vergeles and Andriy Rybachok (canoe double, 1000m, 3:46.63).

"Bronze medal: Valeria Tereta (200m single sculls, 2:18.00).

Ukraine's national archery team wins silver and bronze medals at the European Championships