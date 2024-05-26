Ukrainian athletes win 2 gold, silver and bronze medals at the World Cup in Poland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ukrainian athletes win 2 gold, silver and bronze medals at the World Cup in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian athletes won 2 gold, silver and bronze medals at the World Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland.

Ukrainian rowing representatives won 4 medals in the finals of the third day of the World Cup in Poznan (Poland). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian canoeing team won four medals in the morning finals of the third day of the World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

Image

 Gold medals were won by: Alexander Zaitsev (kayak single 200m, 35.61) and Lyudmila Luzan (canoe single 200m, 47.67);

"Silver: Vitaliy Vergeles and Andriy Rybachok (canoe double, 1000m, 3:46.63).

"Bronze medal: Valeria Tereta (200m single sculls, 2:18.00).

Image

Ukraine's national archery team wins silver and bronze medals at the European Championships26.05.24, 12:55 • 24867 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising