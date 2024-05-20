Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed four occupants' command and control points and a multiple rocket launcher over the last day

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops struck two areas of concentration of Russian occupiers' personnel, four control points, three artillery systems and an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Monday, May 20, UNN reports .

Details

According to the General Staff, 140 combat engagements took place over the past day, the enemy launched five missile strikes using six missiles, dropped 79 UAVs during 55 air strikes, and used 1066 kamikaze drones, including 82 Shahed and Lancet UAVs.

The invaders fired 4,056 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements using various types of weapons, including 118 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the air force, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, four command posts, three artillery systems and an anti-aircraft missile system - the General Staff said in a statement.

Overall, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 1400 people over the past day. The enemy also lost 14 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, two MLRS, four air defense systems, 81 operational and tactical UAVs, a missile, one ship, 60 vehicles and two units of special equipment.

