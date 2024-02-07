Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 39 units of enemy's equipment in the Tauride sector - Tarnavskyi

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103293 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130729 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131356 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172726 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277155 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178025 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167047 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245602 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102886 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94752 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91812 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100636 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46118 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277155 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230795 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242034 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11756 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130730 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104189 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104294 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120552 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 39 units of enemy's equipment in the Tauride sector - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30505 views

In the Tavria sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed 39 units of Russian military equipment and neutralized 159 drones.

Over the last day, February 6, Ukrainian troops destroyed 39 pieces of enemy equipment in the Tauride sector. They also neutralized 159 UAVs of various types. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

In the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops, the Russian aggressor conducted 11 air strikes, engaged in 54 combat engagements and 878 artillery attacks yesterday. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders,

- the statement said.

Details

Total Russian losses over the past day amounted to 370 people and 39 pieces of military equipment (excluding UAVs), including 4 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 17 vehicles and 1 piece of special equipment.

The damaged and destroyed enemy weapons include BM-21 Grad, Msta-B howitzer, 120-mm mortars, Tiger armored personnel carriers, and more.

Tavria's soldiers also hit and destroyed two Russian ammunition depots. Electronic warfare systems neutralized (downed) 159 UAVs of various types over the last day.

44 air targets destroyed in the sky over Ukraine: 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs - Zaluzhny07.02.24, 10:07 • 28212 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
oleksandr-tarnavskyiOleksandr Tarnavskyi
bmp-2BMP-2
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
2s19-msta-s2S19 Msta-S

