Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 39 units of enemy's equipment in the Tauride sector - Tarnavskyi

Over the last day, February 6, Ukrainian troops destroyed 39 pieces of enemy equipment in the Tauride sector. They also neutralized 159 UAVs of various types. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

In the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops, the Russian aggressor conducted 11 air strikes, engaged in 54 combat engagements and 878 artillery attacks yesterday. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders, - the statement said.

Details

Total Russian losses over the past day amounted to 370 people and 39 pieces of military equipment (excluding UAVs), including 4 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 17 vehicles and 1 piece of special equipment.

The damaged and destroyed enemy weapons include BM-21 Grad, Msta-B howitzer, 120-mm mortars, Tiger armored personnel carriers, and more.

Tavria's soldiers also hit and destroyed two Russian ammunition depots. Electronic warfare systems neutralized (downed) 159 UAVs of various types over the last day.

