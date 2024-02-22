Ukrainian Air Force warns of threat of X-22 missile launches as Russian Tu-22m3s approach the border

The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of the threat of X-22 missile launches as Russian Tu-22m3 bombers approach Ukraine's eastern border, UNN reports.

Several Tu-22m3s that took off from Engels airfield are approaching the eastern border of Ukraine! There is a threat of X-22 missile launches! - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

The AFU called for monitoring their messages.

