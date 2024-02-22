Ukrainian Air Force warns of threat of X-22 missile launches as Russian Tu-22m3s approach the border
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of possible launches of X-22 missiles as Russian Tu-22m3 bombers approached Ukraine's eastern border.
The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of the threat of X-22 missile launches as Russian Tu-22m3 bombers approach Ukraine's eastern border, UNN reports.
Several Tu-22m3s that took off from Engels airfield are approaching the eastern border of Ukraine! There is a threat of X-22 missile launches!
The AFU called for monitoring their messages.
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 8 out of 10 "Shahed" at night22.02.24, 07:16 • 25751 view