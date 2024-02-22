Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down three "Shahids" over Dnipro region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102571 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112415 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155025 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158547 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166141 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148450 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113109 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down three "Shahids" over Dnipro region

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down three "Shahids" over Dnipro region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27489 views

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down three Russian drones over the Dnipro region.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, in the Kamianske and Pavlohrad districts, Ukrainian troops shot down three enemy drones. This was reported by the head of the JMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that air defense was operating in the region late in the evening.

Three UAVs were destroyed by defenders from the Vostok military group. Enemy hardware landed in Kamianske and Pavlohrad districts

 wrote Lysak.

The rest of the region was calm. The night passed without attacks everywhere.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 8 out of 10 "Shahed" at night22.02.24, 07:16 • 25730 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
dniproDnipro
kamianskeKamianske
pavlohradPavlohrad

