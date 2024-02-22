Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down three "Shahids" over Dnipro region

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, in the Kamianske and Pavlohrad districts, Ukrainian troops shot down three enemy drones. This was reported by the head of the JMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that air defense was operating in the region late in the evening.

Three UAVs were destroyed by defenders from the Vostok military group. Enemy hardware landed in Kamianske and Pavlohrad districts wrote Lysak.

The rest of the region was calm. The night passed without attacks everywhere.

