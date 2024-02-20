Ukraine will win and will be in the EU: Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

On the day of commemoration of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Ukraine will win and become a member of the European Union. She said this in the social network X, UNN reports .

Today, we honor the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes - the brave people who gave their lives on the Maidan for Ukraine's freedom in 2014. Decades later, their visions and ideals have prevailed. Ukraine will win and take its place in our Union, - she emphasized.

Recall

On February 20, Ukraine commemorates the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, 107 fallen participants of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity who opposed fugitive President Yanukovych's decision to abandon the EU Association Agreement and Ukraine's European choice.

