Ukraine will win and will be in the EU: Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102415 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112323 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154933 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255137 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175074 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166128 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228551 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31682 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 36792 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM • 43107 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 43107 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM • 40466 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 40466 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM • 28668 views

12:27 AM • 28668 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255149 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228559 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214367 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 226542 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226542 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102430 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 73495 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 79843 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79843 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113836 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113836 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114690 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114690 views
Ukraine will win and will be in the EU: Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

Ukraine will win and will be in the EU: Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21732 views

Ursula von der Leyen honored the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes who died during the 2014 revolution and emphasized that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.

On the day of commemoration of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Ukraine will win and become a member of the European Union. She said this in the social network X, UNN reports .

Today, we honor the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes - the brave people who gave their lives on the Maidan for Ukraine's freedom in 2014. Decades later, their visions and ideals have prevailed. Ukraine will win and take its place in our Union,

- she emphasized.

Recall

On February 20, Ukraine commemorates the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, 107 fallen participants of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity who opposed fugitive President Yanukovych's decision to abandon the EU Association Agreement and Ukraine's European choice.

Maidan cases: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the results of its work2/19/24, 4:14 PM • 20607 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

