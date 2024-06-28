Ukraine will strengthen control over the circulation of chemicals to prevent sabotage and terrorist attacks

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for compiling and maintaining a list of dual-use chemicals. These are substances that can be used both for industrial and scientific purposes and for the manufacture of weapons or explosive devices. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As reported, the procedure for maintaining the list of dual-use chemicals was developed to implement the European Integration Law "On Ensuring Chemical Safety and Management of Chemical Products".

This list will be compiled by the Ministry of Ecology and published in the form of open data on the EcoSystem. It will be used to create a list of enterprises that store or use such substances. Reportedly, this will allow the state to focus on the most vulnerable areas and reduce the risks of emergencies.

Occupiers increase the use of dangerous chemical substances for attacks on the Ukrainian military: what is known

"To prevent any threats of terrorism and sabotage, it is important to establish effective control over the circulation of dual-use chemicals. Therefore, as part of the reform of the chemical safety system, Ukraine continues to adopt the European experience in these matters," said Olena Kramarenko, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Recall

In December 2022, Ukraine adopted the Law on Ensuring Chemical Safety and Management of Chemical Products. This is a European integration framework document that will allow Ukraine to fulfill part of its European integration commitments and protect Ukrainians and the environment. The law has become the basis for the development of a national chemicals management system in line with European standards.

International partners condemn Russia's nuclear threats and chemical attacks-foreign ministry