Ukraine will strengthen control over the circulation of chemicals to prevent sabotage and terrorist attacks

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 76611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85187 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105075 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 181146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 226426 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139417 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 366518 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181203 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149347 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197763 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 76611 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 85188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 85612 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105075 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8728 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11158 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15416 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36561 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38238 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine will strengthen control over the circulation of chemicals to prevent sabotage and terrorist attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 24167 views

Ukraine has approved the procedure for compiling a list of dual-use chemicals in order to prevent their misuse for the creation of weapons or explosives and to strengthen control over their circulation.

Ukraine will strengthen control over the circulation of chemicals to prevent sabotage and terrorist attacks

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for compiling and maintaining a list of dual-use chemicals. These are substances that can be used both for industrial and scientific purposes and for the manufacture of weapons or explosive devices.  This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As reported, the procedure for maintaining the list of dual-use chemicals was developed to implement the European Integration Law "On Ensuring Chemical Safety and Management of Chemical Products".

This list will be compiled by the Ministry of Ecology and published in the form of open data on the EcoSystem. It will be used to create a list of enterprises that store or use such substances. Reportedly, this will allow the state to focus on the most vulnerable areas and reduce the risks of  emergencies.

Occupiers increase the use of dangerous chemical substances for attacks on the Ukrainian military: what is known24.06.24, 19:14 • 23769 views

"To prevent any threats of terrorism and sabotage, it is important to establish effective control over the circulation of dual-use chemicals. Therefore, as part of the reform of the chemical safety system, Ukraine continues to adopt the European experience in these matters," said Olena Kramarenko, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Recall

In December 2022, Ukraine adopted the Law on Ensuring Chemical Safety and Management of Chemical Products. This is a European integration framework document that will allow Ukraine to fulfill part of its European integration commitments and protect Ukrainians and the environment. The law has become the basis for the development of a national chemicals management system in line with European standards.

International partners condemn Russia's nuclear threats and chemical attacks-foreign ministry06.06.24, 21:45 • 50687 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Ukraine
