Occupiers increase the use of dangerous chemical substances for attacks on the Ukrainian military: what is known

The Russian army is increasing the use of dangerous chemicals for attacks on the Ukrainian military, reports UNN with reference to the command of the support forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the period of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the enemy, along with the use of conventional means of Fire destruction, uses special ammunition equipped with dangerous chemicals, mainly CS (2 - Chlorobenzalmalononitrile) - the message says.

The CS substance is a tear-killing irritant that is often used by the police against violators at demonstrations.

Formally, the substance CS is not a chemical weapon and, according to the Convention on the Prohibition of the development, production, stockpiling, use of chemical weapons and their destruction of January 13, 1993, refers to "chemical means of riot control"

In the Convention, Article II, paragraph 7, defines: "chemical anti-disorder agent" means: any non-listed chemical capable of quickly causing sensory irritation or physical disorders in the human body, which disappears after a short period of time after the end of the action.

Therefore, the claim that anti-riot weapons are appropriate, including CS substances for chemical weapons, is incorrect.

However, the use of this gas during military operations is unacceptable in accordance with Article II, paragraph 5, of the convention.

During May 2024, the radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence groups of the RCB protection troops of the command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded and documented 715 cases of Russian use of ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds, which is 271 more than in April - the message says.

In total, for the period from February 15, 2023 to May 24, 2,698 applications of hazardous chemicals by Russians were recorded, the report says.

During this period, 1,385 cases of Appeals of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to medical institutions with symptoms of chemical damage of varying severity were recorded, of which only in May – 215.

"The use of chemical weapons or anti - riot chemicals as a means of warfare is a violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and on their destruction," the Command concluded.