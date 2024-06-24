$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91901 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104184 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120505 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189695 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233979 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143558 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369287 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181782 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149646 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197934 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Occupiers increase the use of dangerous chemical substances for attacks on the Ukrainian military: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23769 views

The Russian army has increased the use of ammunition filled with dangerous tear gas chemicals, such as CS, against the Ukrainian military, with 715 cases reported in May 2024, significantly more than in April, in violation of the chemical weapons convention.

Occupiers increase the use of dangerous chemical substances for attacks on the Ukrainian military: what is known

The Russian army is increasing the use of dangerous chemicals for attacks on the Ukrainian military, reports UNN with reference to the command of the support forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the period of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the enemy, along with the use of conventional means of Fire destruction, uses special ammunition equipped with dangerous chemicals, mainly CS (2 - Chlorobenzalmalononitrile) 

- the message says.

The CS substance is a tear-killing irritant that is often used by the police against violators at demonstrations.

Formally, the substance CS is not a chemical weapon and, according to the Convention on the Prohibition of the development, production, stockpiling, use of chemical weapons and their destruction of January 13, 1993, refers to "chemical means of riot control"

In the Convention, Article II, paragraph 7, defines: "chemical anti-disorder agent" means: any non-listed chemical capable of quickly causing sensory irritation or physical disorders in the human body, which disappears after a short period of time after the end of the action.

Therefore, the claim that anti-riot weapons are appropriate, including CS substances for chemical weapons, is incorrect.

However, the use of this gas during military operations is unacceptable in accordance with Article II, paragraph 5, of the convention.

During May 2024, the radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence groups of the RCB protection troops of the command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded and documented 715 cases of Russian use of ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds, which is 271 more than in April

- the message says.

Thanks to the Commander, the main reason for the delivery of discount grenades K-51 is that the RG-IN the UAV.

In total, for the period from February 15, 2023 to May 24, 2,698 applications of hazardous chemicals by Russians were recorded, the report says.

During this period, 1,385 cases of Appeals of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to medical institutions with symptoms of chemical damage of varying severity were recorded, of which only in May – 215.

"The use of chemical weapons or anti - riot chemicals as a means of warfare is a violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and on their destruction," the Command concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
