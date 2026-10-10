Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment

The United States is preparing to purchase specialized equipment that will enable Ukraine to independently diagnose and service components of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. This will help return air defense systems to operation more quickly after technical malfunctions, Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency has begun studying potential suppliers of Depot Test Equipment. Raytheon was identified as the only qualified manufacturer.

At present, faulty Patriot components often have to be sent to partner countries for inspection, which delays repairs.

What the project entails

They plan to purchase diagnostic stations, specialized electronic instruments, emulators, and spare parts for five years.

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The project also includes preparing sites, installing the equipment, and training Ukrainian specialists.

This will reduce Patriot downtime, although complex repairs may still require assistance from partners. The project timeline is not yet known.

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