Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment
Kyiv • UNN
The United States plans to purchase Raytheon equipment for Ukraine to diagnose and service Patriot systems. This is expected to reduce air defense system downtime.
The United States is preparing to purchase specialized equipment that will enable Ukraine to independently diagnose and service components of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. This will help return air defense systems to operation more quickly after technical malfunctions, Defense Express reports, according to UNN.
Details
The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency has begun studying potential suppliers of Depot Test Equipment. Raytheon was identified as the only qualified manufacturer.
At present, faulty Patriot components often have to be sent to partner countries for inspection, which delays repairs.
What the project entails
They plan to purchase diagnostic stations, specialized electronic instruments, emulators, and spare parts for five years.
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The project also includes preparing sites, installing the equipment, and training Ukrainian specialists.
This will reduce Patriot downtime, although complex repairs may still require assistance from partners. The project timeline is not yet known.
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