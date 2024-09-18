Ukraine wants to reduce gender gap in wages by 5% by 2030: information campaign launches

Ukraine is launching an information campaign "Of Course You Can!" to reduce the gender pay gap from 18.6% to 13.6% by 2030, the Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Economy has indicated that it is working to reduce the gender pay gap, with the launch of an information campaign "Of course you can!". It aims to overcome stereotypes about women's professional development and address the problem of unequal pay.

"18.6% is the current level of the wage gap between men and women. The goal is to reduce this percentage to 13.6% by 2030," the Ministry of Economy said.

And they emphasized that this could be possible. For example, in 2015, the gap between the salaries of men and women in Ukraine was as much as 26%.

"We can reduce it even further thanks to the information campaign "Of course you can!", which will be implemented by the Ministry of Economy together with UN Women and with the support of the Office of the First Lady and the Swedish government," the ministry said.

The economy will also benefit from this, the ministry notes.

"According to McKinsey Global Institute estimates, if women were involved in the labor market in the same way as men, global GDP would grow by 26% between 2015 and 2025," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Today, Ukraine is reportedly a leader in terms of women's involvement in professional and technical fields. However, only 15% of companies are owned by women, and only 17.7% of businesses have women in leadership positions. Ukraine also ranks first in terms of girls' enrollment in secondary and higher education, but the gender gap still remains in such specialties as pedagogy, IT, agriculture, etc. At the same time, a high level of engagement in education does not guarantee that women will not receive less in the chosen field.

Over 7 years , the gap between men's and women's salaries in Ukraine has decreased by 7.4%.