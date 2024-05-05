Ukraine to receive long-range artillery shells from Rheinmetall in 2024

Ukraine will receive a significant batch of artillery ammunition from the German arms concern Rheinmetall in 2024. This is reported by Handelsblatt, according to UNN.

At an event organized by the Association of Business Journalists at the Düsseldorf Industrial Club, Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms company Rheinmetall, announced that Ukraine would receive prototypes of artillery shells with a range of up to 100 kilometers.

Papperger also emphasized that Rheinmetall is shifting its focus from tank production to artillery ammunition, as demand for tanks is low.

In addition, Papperger believes that the Western world is not ready for a full-scale war and noted the decline in artillery ammunition production capacity in Europe and the United States.

It is noted that before the russian invasion of Ukraine, Rheinmetall produced about 70,000 shells a year, but this year it plans to supply 700,000, ten times more.

