Ukraine to launch national cashback program "Buy Ukrainian" to support domestic producers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44437 views

Ukraine is planning to launch a new national cashback program called Buy Ukrainian, which will provide a 20% cashback for purchases of domestic goods and services to support the national economy.

Ukraine plans to launch a new national cashback initiative called Buy Ukrainian, which aims to support domestic producers. This is reported by the Press Service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Oleksiy Movchan, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Development, a national cashback may be launched in Ukraine.

Buy Ukrainian - get cashback - support the Ukrainian economy! Ukraine is planning to launch a national cashback program called Buy Ukrainian. This is a new government program to support domestic producers 

- Oleksiy Movchan said.

The main goal of the initiative is to encourage Ukrainians to buy goods from domestic producers.

For every hryvnia spent on Ukrainian goods or services, 20% of the funds will be transferred to the budget. This includes taxes, salaries for the military, and the development of the security and defense sector, thus ensuring systematic support for the national economy.

The cashback program involves the introduction of special cards that will be credited with partial compensation for purchases under the initiative.

Add

The state cashback program should be launched this year.

