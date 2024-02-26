$41.340.03
Zelensky instructed to develop a cashback program "Buy Ukrainian" to support domestic business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25327 views

President Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop a Buy Ukrainian refund program to support local businesses and keep Ukrainian money in circulation in the country.

Zelensky instructed to develop a cashback program "Buy Ukrainian" to support domestic business

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop practical steps to support Ukrainian businesses, including the development of the Buy Ukrainian cashback program.

The President said this during a speech at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, UNN reports .

Details

We must do everything possible to ensure that as many Ukrainian enterprises as possible are able to maintain and scale their operations. I have instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop several practical steps (to support entrepreneurs - ed.). In particular, we are developing a Ukrainian cashback program called Buy Ukrainian, where citizens of Ukraine will be able to receive a refund of part of their money to a special card for the purchase of certain types of goods and services made in Ukraine

- Zelensky said. 

 He emphasized that "our task is to keep Ukrainian money in Ukraine and work in Ukraine. These are taxes, these are salaries of our soldiers, these are the capabilities of our state, including defense.

We are already preparing the parameters of the Ukrainian cashback: financial and technical. We must try to make this program work this year. The Ukrainian government will also develop and present appropriate steps to expand the localization of production in Ukraine, including the production of weapons and equipment used by our soldiers. Barriers that have been discussed for decades that prevent the creation of new and expansion of existing production facilities must be eliminated

- the President added.

Recall

Up to 40% of taxes on purchases of Ukrainian goods are returned to the Ukrainian budget. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
