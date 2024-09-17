Ukraine seeks to increase the number of combat aircraft and speed up pilot training - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Air Force Command to discuss understanding the steps to increase the number of combat aircraft in Ukraine and speed up the training of Ukrainian pilots. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports .

I held a meeting on our F-16 fleet. Together with the Air Force Command. There is a clear understanding of the steps to increase the number of combat aircraft in Ukraine and speed up the training of our pilots. All the tasks for the Air Force of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are defined ,” Zelensky said.

The Danish Defense Minister has confirmed that the next delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will take place by the end of 2024. The exact number and date of delivery are not disclosed for security reasons.