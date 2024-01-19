ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine seeks mediation for release of Azovstal defenders and other prisoners - Zelensky

Ukraine seeks mediation for release of Azovstal defenders and other prisoners - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32012 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is looking for mediators to help release civilians and the military, including Azovstal defenders, who are currently in captivity.

Ukraine is looking for mediators because it wants to free all its people from captivity. Soldiers, civilians, and Azovstal defenders. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

We are always looking for ways, always looking for effective mediation. And this applies to all our prisoners - soldiers, civilians, Azovstal defenders, and all our other Ukrainian military and defense personnel 

- Zelensky said.

Details

During his evening address, Zelenskyy reminded that during today's conversation with the UAE President, a special emphasis was placed on gratitude for mediation for the release of prisoners. He also noted that this process is very complicated and sensitive, but "the task is unchanged: we have to release all our people, return all the prisoners home.

Recall

Today, the president had two important conversations. The first was with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, where the parties discussed cooperation in international institutions. 

The second conversation was with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The agenda included bilateral relations and the possibilities of supporting Ukraine in various fields from the Emirates. 

Zelensky on the exchange of prisoners: "We will do our best to have more of them"04.01.24, 18:30 • 26152 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

