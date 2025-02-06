The first French fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine

The first of the promised French Mirage 2000 aircraft have arrived in Ukraine. This was announced on the X social network by the French Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecornu, reports UNN.

On June 6, 2024, Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine. The first of them have arrived in Ukraine today. Now, with Ukrainian pilots on board who have been training in France for several months, they will participate in the defense of Ukraine's skies - wrote Lecornu.

Supplement

In December 2024, it was reported that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics had completed a 6-month training course on the Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets.

In January, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the country plans to transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the near future.

Background



The aircraft is designed in a "duck" configuration with a low-mounted triangular wing with a 58-degree sweep angle on the leading edge. Air brakes are located on the top and bottom of each wing panel.

The structural features of the aircraft include a powerful and developed wing mechanization (automatically controlled leading-edge slats along the entire leading edge and two-section elevons along the entire span), as well as the widespread use of composite materials.