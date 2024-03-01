Ukraine plans to issue about 12 thousand preferential mortgage loans this year

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for using funds for Ukrfinzhytl and the eHouse program for 2024. It is planned to issue about 12 thousand preferential mortgage loans this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

The Government has approved the procedure for using funds for Ukrfinzhytel and the eHouse program for 2024. We are allocating almost UAH 1.5 billion for this purpose. We plan to issue about 12 thousand preferential mortgage loans this year - Shmyhal wrote on social media.

According to him, 7,600 Ukrainian families have already used the program eHouse. Most of them are military and law enforcement officers.

Addendum

The first private house was purchased under the eOselya program.