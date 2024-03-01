$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24925 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 88636 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59530 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 249703 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216748 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185558 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250710 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156631 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371952 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine plans to issue about 12 thousand preferential mortgage loans this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27245 views

This year, Ukraine plans to issue about 12,000 preferential mortgage loans under government programs.

Ukraine plans to issue about 12 thousand preferential mortgage loans this year

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for using funds for Ukrfinzhytl and the eHouse program for 2024. It is planned to issue about 12 thousand preferential mortgage loans this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

The Government has approved the procedure for using funds for Ukrfinzhytel and the eHouse program for 2024. We are allocating almost UAH 1.5 billion for this purpose. We plan to issue about 12 thousand preferential mortgage loans this year

- Shmyhal wrote on social media.

According to him, 7,600 Ukrainian families have already used the program eHouse. Most of them are military and law enforcement officers.

Addendum

The first private house was purchased under the eOselya program.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
