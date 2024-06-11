Ukraine needs інвестицій 12-13 billion in investment for rapid economic growth right now - Sviridenko

Ukraine needs 1 12-13 billion in investment right now so that the economy grows rapidly, and not when the war is over. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports.

During the two years that have passed since the first conference in Lugano, Ukraine has shown that we are working, seaports are working, and there is financial stability. We don't want to be destroyed, so we need your help. We need to be sure that children go to school, that there is water supply. I'm talking about energy, Sviridenko said.

Details

According to her, among the priorities is the restoration of energy.

"We need political and technical solutions to import 2.5 GW of electricity. We need to create an additional gigawatt of capacity, and 4 GW in the coming years. German companies are leading companies in this field. We will make deals, but we need the support of government organizations. We need to create a new energy system that will serve Europe for the next 50 years. We need more financial support to ensure security both in the air and on the ground," Sviridenko added.

She added that Ukraine is doing everything possible for rapid economic growth.

"Loans are not enough, we need investments for long-term development and growth. That's why we're here. We need to get 12-13 billion rubles of investment now, and not when the war is over, so that the economy grows rapidly. This is what we need to win," the minister said.

Recall

