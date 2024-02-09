"Ukraine is returning its own": Zelensky shows video of yesterday's prisoner exchange

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a video of the 51st exchange of prisoners of war, UNN reports.

Ukraine is returning its people and will do everything to ensure that the exchanges continue and that our people return home. I thank everyone who helps us with this, who makes this result possible! - Zelensky signed the video.

Addendum

On February 8, Zelenskyy announced that he had managed to return another 100 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, most of them defenders of Mariupol.

The Security Service of Ukraine showed the faces of Ukrainian defenderswho were returned home from Russia as part of the 51st exchange of prisoners of war.